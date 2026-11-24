24 Nov 2026
The 25 vets to join the register came from 15 different countries across four continents.
Overseas vets celebrate passing RCVS entrance exam with president Tim Hutchinson.
The RCVS has welcomed 25 overseas-trained vets onto the register after they passed its Statutory Membership Exam.
The passing vets, who were celebrated at a ceremony at the college in London, originated from 15 different countries across four continents.
The exam is taken by overseas clinicians with non-accredited veterinary degrees to allow them to practise veterinary medicine in the UK.
Comprised of a written theory exam and a clinical practical exam, each covering the three species domains of equine, companion animal, production animal and veterinary public health, the exam rules were amended in 2025 to allow for same-year re-sits of written papers.
RCVS chief executive Lizzie Lockett said: “2026 is the first year we’ve experienced the positive impact of the recent changes to the Stat Exam rules.
“Today demonstrates the real and immediate benefit of the rule change, enabling capable candidates to progress more efficiently, while continuing to meet the high standards expected of the profession.”
She added: “The Stat Exam is challenging, but for good reason: we need to be sure that everyone who joins our register is fit to practise veterinary medicine in the UK, has the necessary skills and competencies, and knowledge of our Code of Professional Conduct.”
RCVS president Tim Hutchinson, who described presiding over the ceremony as “one of the best jobs we get to do as officers of the college”, told the candidates: “I would like to offer huge congratulations to all of you for the hard work, commitment, drive and determination that you have shown.”
Moazzam Jamil, a vet from Pakistan who relocated to the UK in 2024, described becoming an MRCVS as “a great blessing and great opportunity”.
Last year, the college welcomed a record 80 overseas vets onto its register.