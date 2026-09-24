24 Sept 2026
Overall animal use fell by almost a third between 2013 and 2024.
The headquarters of Defra, the Home Office and other departments in Marsham Street, Westminster, London. Image: Nigel Harris / Adobe Stock
Defra and the VMD have hailed a significant drop in the number of animals used in the quality control process for veterinary vaccines, as shown in new figures published today (24 September).
In a new report, Defra revealed the average number of animals needed to check the quality, safety and effectiveness of a single batch of animal vaccine has dropped from 29 animals in 2013 to 17 in 2024, a 41% decrease.
Overall animal use is said to have fallen by 29% over the same period despite an increase in the number of vaccines being released, while the proportion of veterinary vaccines released on to the UK market requiring any animal testing as part of quality control has plunged from 74% to 34%.
Advances in science and changes to testing requirements have allowed animal tests to be increasingly replaced with alternative measures.
The removal of the Target Animal Batch Safety Test in 2013 is described as a “major turning point” that has cut the number of animals used by thousands each year.
Cats, dogs, horses, turkeys and pigeons are said to no longer be needed for routine quality control testing, although for some clostridial and fish vaccines it is said developing such alternatives is challenging.
Biosecurity minister Baroness Hayman said: “This is real progress for animal welfare, we are using far fewer animals to make sure veterinary vaccines are safe and effective, which is welcome news for animal lovers across the country, including myself.
“Better science means we can reduce animal testing, while still giving farmers, vets and pet owners the vaccines they rely on to keep animals healthy and stop disease spreading.”
VMD chief executive Abi Seager added: “We support the government’s ambition to phase out the use of animals in scientific testing and are proud to contribute towards the delivery of the UK’s strategy to replacing animals in science.
“This report shows 12 years of sustained, measurable progress in reducing animal testing within the veterinary medicines industry.
“We are committed to driving further reductions, and we will continue working with the animal health sector and our partners to replace animal-based testing wherever the science makes it possible.”