27 Nov 2025
Veterinary and industry groups have warned of greater disruption than currently expected without urgent action in the coming weeks.
Veterinary, farming and animal health groups have called for urgent talks with the UK Government over its plans for future medicine supplies to Northern Ireland.
Details of two initiatives, which are due to come into force when current arrangements cease at the end of next month, were first outlined by officials in June.
But an open letter signed by representatives of the BVA and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association has warned “there remains uncertainty” about how the new arrangements will actually work.
They, alongside the Animal Health Distributors Association, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and several food industry organisations, have called for a meeting within the next two weeks to address the issue.
The letter warned: “Our shared concern is that, without greater coordination, there is a risk of disruption, increased cost pressures, rising workload and avoidable disease pressure at a time when veterinary capacity is already stretched.
“We are keen to ensure that responsibility for managing system-level uncertainty does not fall on individual vets, farmers or pet owners who are doing their best to safeguard animal health in difficult circumstances.
“We are therefore seeking reassurance that arrangements will be in place to support consistent interpretation of the new schemes and to ensure that clear, timely communication reaches those who need it.
“We believe there is a strong shared interest across Government, the veterinary profession and the agriculture and food sectors in ensuring that the transition proceeds smoothly and that any emerging issues can be managed collaboratively rather than reactively.”
Although Government officials have consistently maintained they do not expect substantial disruption, the letter argued the proportion of products that are likely to have supplies halted or affected could be higher than previously thought.
Concerns have also been raised that the new arrangements place “significant reliance on individual clinical discretion” and that pet owners may have more limited supply choices than the rest of the UK.
The letter, addressed to Defra minister Baroness Hayman, follows a recent evidence session before the House of Lords Northern Ireland scrutiny committee involving several of its signatory groups.
Defra has been approached for comment.