23 Feb
A Lincoln-based vet is leading a fund-raising drive to help those impacted by the war, a year after it began, and a well-known veterinary charity.
A Lincoln-based vet has told how an encounter with a refugee of the war in Ukraine has inspired a new fund-raising walking challenge.
Staff from The Pet Vet and The Vet are joining forces to walk 2,500 kilometres – the distance between The Pet Vet’s Lincoln practice and the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.
The challenge – which has been launched to coincide with the first anniversary of the Russian invasion tomorrow [24 February] – is being led by the Lincoln site’s head vet, Samuel Reitterer-Barbour.
Dr Reitterer-Barbour said the impact of the war was highlighted to him when a refugee – whose husband had stayed behind to fight – brought her dog into his practice concerned that the relocation had set back his recovery from the trauma of abuse he had endured before he lived with her.
He said: “Seeing this mother and her child with their dog in practice, and hearing their distressing story, reinforced the importance of doing everything possible to assist in the fight for freedom in Europe.”
Proceeds from the challenge, which aims to raise £5,000, will be shared between United24 – the official fund-raising platform of Ukraine – and Vetlife. Donations can be made via the team’s JustGiving page.