17 Sept 2026
Preparedness to lead a CPR event among CVS colleagues shot from 24% to 87% after the project.
The quality improvement project involved 313 vets and RVNs, with every practice naming one of each to become “CPR Champions”.
A large veterinary group has reported a significant increase in CPR preparedness and confidence across 30 of its practices following a regional quality improvement project.
CVS conducted the initiative, “Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation: Train the Trainer: Simulation-Based Learning and Knowledge Transfer to 30 Small Animal Practices”, in Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.
It aimed to demonstrate the impact of simulation-based training, improve CPR readiness and standardise approaches to cardiopulmonary arrest in line with the RECOVER veterinary CPR guidelines, which were updated in 2024.
The project was developed after audits and clinical governance discussions identified a lack of confidence around CPR across practices, with only 24% of colleagues reporting feeling prepared to lead a CPR event in initial surveys.
Confidence levels for basic and advanced life support averaged just 5.2 and 4.4 out of 10, respectively.
The project involved 313 vets and RVNs, with every practice naming one of each to become “CPR Champions”.
They attended a dedicated training day led by the region’s clinical lead and two RECOVER-certified vet nurses and in-turn delivered local training sessions upon returning to their practices.
The training programme combined CPR theory with practical simulation exercises, team communication techniques, leadership skills, debriefing processes, crash-cart preparation and guidance on delivering effective in-house training.
Follow-up surveys showed a significant impact with preparedness to lead a CPR event climbing from 24% to 87%, while overall confidence in performing CPR rose from an average of 5.2 out of 10 before training to eight out of 10.
Regional clinical lead Shameena Shajira said: “This project showed what can be achieved when passionate veterinary teams come together around a shared goal.
“By empowering colleagues to become CPR Champions within their own practices, we have helped build confidence, strengthen teamwork and improve emergency preparedness across the region, ultimately giving our patients the best possible chance when every second counts.”