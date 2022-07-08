My body and brain needed some TLC, and if I didn’t get it, I was going to crumble. I started simply – I treated myself like a sad-looking stray dog someone had decided to rehome. I went to the doctor for a check-up and well-being prescription (these help with weight loss and lifestyle changes), I had an eye test, saw the dentist and even found time for a workout three days a week. I went back to my old hobbies and reminded myself what it was to be obsessed with something I loved. Step by step my enthusiasm, creativity and mojo came back. My flame is slowly flickering back into life and will soon be a light the world can see. Yours can, too – just take some time to nurture it.