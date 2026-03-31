31 Mar 2026
David Barrett said he will bring a ‘collaborative, person-centred approach’ to council.
David Barrett takes on the role RCVS junior vice-president.
The RCVS has elected a renowned cattle specialist and academic as its new junior vice-president.
Former BCVA president David Barrett, an RCVS-recognised specialist in cattle health and production and a European specialist in bovine health management, will take up the post at the college’s AGM on 3 July.
The Bristol Vet School professor of bovine medicine, production and reproduction will serve in the position for a year before becoming RCVS president for 2027-2028, subject to council approval.
Professor Barrett described his appointment as a “great honour”, adding: “As junior vice-president, I will bring experience, judgement and a collaborative, person-centred approach to council, supporting thriving professionals, promoting equality, diversity and inclusion, maintaining the highest standards and ensuring the college regulates transparently and responsibly delivering leadership the professions and public can trust now and into the future.”
He added: “The veterinary professions stand at a defining moment. The Competition and Markets Authority investigation and hoped-for legislative reform will shape the future of veterinary regulation, practice and professional standards.
“At such a time, the professions and the public need the RCVS to provide steady, confident and principled regulation and direction, guided by experience, sound judgement and professional credibility.”
Prof Barrett played a key role in the establishment of the European College of Bovine Health Management in 2003, which he later served as president of between 2005 and 2007.
He spent 17 years on the board of the BCVA, including as president in 2018-2019, and he is also an Associate of the Royal Agricultural Societies and Fellow of the Royal Society of Biology.
Since becoming an elected member of RCVS council in 2024, Prof Barrett has served as chair of the specialist recognition subcommittee and has contributed to a range of groups including the education committee, nominations committee and legislative change working party.
Incumbent RCVS president Tim Parkin will continue to chair the education committee and will replace Linda Belton as senior-vice president at the AGM, with Miss Belton taking over as treasurer.
Zara Kennedy will remain chair of the advancement of the professions committee, while Sam Bescoby will be the new chair of the standards committee.
Tim Hutchinson will serve as RCVS president for 2026-2027.