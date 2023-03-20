20 Mar
Researchers examining mental health and well-being issues within the veterinary profession are being invited to present their work at a major conference this autumn.
Plans have been announced for the Mind Matters Mental Health Research Symposium, which will take place at the Midland Hotel in Manchester on 10 October.
Abstracts are now being sought for either a 15-minute presentation on the day or a poster that will be displayed inside the venue.
Officials are also keen to receive submissions from researchers at all stages of their career, including students.
Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) manager Lisa Quigley said: “Veterinary mental health research remains of vital importance.
“Since MMI’s inception we have been heartened to see the field attract ever-increasing numbers of skilled, compassionate researchers from across the UK and beyond – many of whom have a personal connection to the professions.”
Ms Quigley added: “We know they care deeply about the work they do to improve our understanding of veterinary mental health challenges, and the things that can help.
“We look forward to returning to an in-person event for 2023 and welcoming all members of the veterinary mental health research community to Manchester.”
Abstracts can be submitted online until 1 May, although early submission is being encouraged.
The full agenda for the event is expected to be published this summer.