28 Jan
A scheme that seeks to raise the mental well-being of veterinary professionals is funding a new study amid fears of alcohol use being “normalised” within the sector.
Academics believe the fresh work could help to identify ways of providing more effective support, after earlier analysis identified the risk of professional judgement as one potential barrier to seeking assistance.
The study, which is being led by researchers from Oxford Brookes University, has now been awarded a £15,000 Impact Grant from the RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI).
Previous research suggested that veterinary professionals may be at greater risk of consuming “risky” amounts of alcohol than the general population.
But project leader Jennifer Seddon, a senior lecturer in psychology at Oxford Brookes, said the new work would enable better understanding of the factors behind that.
She added: “Most importantly, the study will help us to understand how best to support people in veterinary practice who would like to reduce their alcohol consumption.”
The new study follows a paper published by Veterinary Record last summer, which suggested that drinking to cope was “normalised and widespread among veterinarians”.
Out of 17 professionals who took part seven (41%) reported personal experience of problem drinking, and the analysis warned excessive consumption was “a socially encouraged behaviour that reinforced a sense of group membership, originating in veterinary school and continuing post-qualification at professional events, with a top-down influence from senior veterinarians”.
It also highlighted specific concerns about the role of the RCVS in addressing individual issues, which it reported was perceived by study participants as “unsupportive and penalising”.
Angharad Belcher, the college’s director for advancement of the professions, insisted the organisation sought to be “a compassionate regulator”, but acknowledged there were “misconceptions” about its role in that respect.
She stressed that seeking help for issues related to addiction or mental health was not grounds for disciplinary action on its own, and highlighted the college’s health protocol, which has been recently updated and can act as an alternative to disciplinary proceedings.
She added: “There is currently very little research into alcohol use disorders and barriers to help seeking w ithin the veterinary professions, and more contemporary research is desperately needed.
“Further research into this topic not only aligns with our work at MMI in terms of providing a strong evidence base for improved support, but will also allow us to continue to break down the stigma that exists around issues with alcohol, mental health and substance misuse within the professions.”
She further encouraged professionals who feel they need mental health support to contact Vetlife’s 24-hour helpline on 0303 040 2551 or Samaritans via 116 123, as well as groups including Alcoholics Anonymous and Change Grow Live for specific assistance on alcohol issues.
Funding for the current study has been provided through a programme the MMI launched last summer to provide both the Impact grant and a £5,000 Discovery package, which is intended for early career researchers.
However, two Discovery grants will be available, together with Impact funding, when the 2025 application round opens in the spring, as no such grant was awarded last year.