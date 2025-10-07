7 Oct 2025
The programme has welcomed its first scholar, Benjamin Cross, who will train at the Hospital for Small Animals’ behavioural clinic.
RCVS behavioural medicine specialist Kevin McPeake with Benjamin Cross, the first vet to enrol onto the new programme.
The Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies’ Hospital for Small Animals has become the first training centre in the UK approved to provide a standard residency programme in veterinary behavioural medicine.
It has been approved by the European College of Animal Welfare and Behavioural Medicine (ECAWBM), meaning vets in the UK will have the opportunity to work towards behavioural medicine diplomate status – the highest qualification in veterinary behavioural medicine.
ECAWBM scholars will be overseen by European and RCVS behavioural medicine specialist Kevin McPeake during their four-year residency.
Dr McPeake heads the hospital’s referral-only behaviour clinic, which specialises in assessing and treating dog and cat behavioural problems.
He said: “We are delighted to be accredited to offer this residency programme.
“Veterinary behavioural medicine is an exciting and expanding field, and this accreditation allows us to be at the forefront of developing specialists for the future so we can help more patients and their carers.”
The first vet to enrol onto the new standard residency programme is Benjamin Cross, a University of Edinburgh alumnus who also undertook a rotating internship at the hospital.
Dr Cross said: “I am delighted to return to the Dick Vet and to join the behaviour clinic team.
“It is a real privilege to learn and work alongside so many brilliant and dedicated colleagues and I am excited to further develop my knowledge and skills as well as help deliver excellent care to our patients.”
It is said Dr Cross’ appointment will enhance the behaviour clinic’s capacity to treat cats and dogs, and he will also receive training in exotic animal and equine behaviour.