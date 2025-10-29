29 Oct 2025
John Pate is now targeting the 2026 London Marathon as he continues his fund-raising efforts.
Vet John Pate raises funds for Marie Curie.
A vet has raised almost £3,000 for charity after completing a series of impressive endurance challenges throughout September, dubbed “MaraMonth”.
John Pate, of the Dick Vet Equine Practice, ran four different trail marathons – off-road races that typically require runners to navigate mountainous terrain – around Scotland over four consecutive weekends, clocking up more than 100 miles.
Running in memory of his late mother, Mr Pate has raised £2,969 for end-of-life charity Marie Curie.
Joined by friends Jayne McLaughlin and David Vallance, the equine vet kicked off the challenge by completing the Trail Escape Edinburgh Marathon.
The trio followed that with a trip through the Scottish Highlands in the Glencoe Marathon, then traversed the flanks of Ben Nevis in the Steall Marathon, and concluded with the inaugural Trout Pub to Pint Invitational Marathon from Milngavie to Rowardennan.
Mr Pate is said to be relatively new to running and had only completed his first marathon earlier this year.
Reflecting on his fund-raising efforts, he said: “In 2019, Marie Curie cared for my mum in her final weeks with us.
“The care and support they provided to us and families like us across the UK is vital.
“It is time I repaid my debt to them and help them to continue to help others like myself.”
The surgeon has already surpassed his original fund-raising goal of £2,500, but he is also targeting the London Marathon next April.
A fund-raising page has been set up online for donations.