14 Apr 2025
The college will work with an organisation led by one of its former students to promote one health and wildlife causes.
Stuart Patterson, senior lecturer in wild animal health and associate dean at the RVC, and Gladys Kalema-Zikusoka, founder and chief executive of Conservation Through Public Health.
The RVC has joined forces with one of its former students in a new partnership that aims to promote wildlife conservation and one health considerations in east Africa.
The college has signed a memorandum of understanding with Conservation Through Public Health (CTPH), an Ugandan-based non-profit group that works to raise awareness of the interdependence between wildlife and human health.
The group is led by former RVC student Gladys Kalema-Zizusoka, who was awarded an honorary doctorate by the college two years ago in recognition of its work with mountain gorillas.
She said: “Over the past two decades, we have hosted several RVC students, and this partnership will build upon that foundation.
“It is a full-circle moment of giving back to the institution that shaped me while preparing the next generation of veterinarians.
“My hope is that the students will carry forward our mission to protect wildlife and fragile ecosystems for years to come.”
RVC principal Stuart Reid said CTPH’s work was “an excellent example of a true one health project with benefits to humans, wildlife, livestock and the environment”.
He added: “We are especially pleased to be able to continue our relationship with Dr. Kalema-Zikusoka as an alumna of our veterinary degree.
“By working with CTPH, our aim is for RVC staff and students to be able to make a positive contribution both to great ape conservation, and also offer wider support to our colleagues advancing the one health agenda in Uganda.”