7 Aug 2025
The honorary degrees recognise the pair’s significant contributions to public service, education and research.
Angela McLean and Gary England.
Two renowned scientific and veterinary academics have been awarded honorary degrees of veterinary medicine by the RVC.
The college honoured Dame Angela McLean, the Government’s chief scientific adviser since 2023, and Gary England, dean of the University of Nottingham’s vet school since 2005, during its annual graduation ceremony.
The accolades celebrate significant impacts in the veterinary and scientific communities and notable contributions to research, education and public service.
RVC principal Stuart Reid said: “Honorary degrees are a means by which we at the RVC can recognise and promote the excellence of outstanding members of our community.
“We are now fortunate to be able to count both of our honourees amongst our alumni and to hold them up as role models for future generations of our student body.
“To both Angela and Gary, I offer our congratulations and, more importantly, our thanks.”
Dame Angela was said to have been recognised for her work to enhance understanding of how infectious agents evolve and spread, as well as her “outstanding leadership.”
She received her damehood in 2018 for her services to mathematical biology and to scientific advice to Government and picked up the Weldon Memorial Prize that same year.
A University of Oxford graduate with a degree in mathematics and a PhD in biological sciences, Dame Angela was awarded the Gabor Medal from the Royal Society – of which she is a fellow – in 2011.
Prof England was celebrated for his “pioneering contributions” to clinical vet practice, education and research.
His research most notably focuses on small animal reproduction, such as the first successful in vitro fertilisation in dogs and studies determining the impact of environmental chemical exposure on fertility.
As well as serving in senior roles at Guide Dogs UK, Prof England was also the first chair of the UK Veterinary Schools Council and held a leading role in the revised fellowship of the RCVS.