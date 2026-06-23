23 Jun 2026
Politicians have been urged to act following the recent elections as a charity warned of a “significant gap” between their work and public concern.
Image: Klaus with K/Wikimedia Commons.
A leading animal charity has warned Scotland is “falling behind” the rest of the UK in its approach to the protection of animal welfare.
The Scottish SPCA has urged Edinburgh ministers to develop their own strategy on the issue, in line with those of other administrations.
Chief executive Mark Bishop said: “England, Northern Ireland and Wales all have dedicated all-animal health and welfare strategies – so why is Scotland falling behind?
“Animal welfare does not exist in isolation. It reaches into every corner of Scottish life, and we all have a collective responsibility, including policymakers, to ensure no animal is left to suffer.”
The demand follows publication of the annual Animal Kindness Index, which the SSPCA claimed showed a “significant gap” between public concern and policymaking.
Based on a YouGov survey of more than 1,600 people, the largest Scottish sample since the project began, animal welfare was rated as the second most important issue for participants behind mental health, with two-thirds seeing the Scottish Government as being responsible for it.
There was also overwhelming support for four specific policy objectives – the development of a National Animal Offenders’ Register (93%), updated welfare legislation (90%), a “permitted list” of exotic animals that can be kept as pets (89%) and the inclusion of welfare in the Scottish curriculum (80%).
With a new parliamentary term now well underway following the May elections, the charity has called on policymakers to “catch up” with public sentiment.
Mr Bishop said: “The public care, so now we need all new and returning MSPs to show they care too through committing to delivery of an animal welfare strategy.
“If we work together, we all can make Scotland the best place in the world for an animal to call home.”