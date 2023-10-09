9 Oct 2023
Officials hope that joining forces with the Scottish Association for Mental Health will help to protect both pets and people.
Image © MyJuly / Adobe Stock
Two charities have joined forces in a new initiative they hope will help to protect the well-being of both pets and people across Scotland.
The partnership between the Scottish SPCA and the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) aims to help keep more owners and pets together, and enable those who need help to access it more quickly.
Scottish SPCA chief executive Kirsteen Campbell said: “Prevention is in our name and we believe any partnership that helps us tackle problems before an animal begins to suffer is vital.
“We’re confident this partnership with the SAMH will help us better support people in communities across Scotland and help keep people and their pets together.”
The link has been forged amid growing concern over both the increased costs of pet ownership and declining levels of mental health.
The groups have cited Citizens Advice analysis, which estimates that 220,000 Scottish pet owners have reduced their spending on either food or care for their pet during the current cost of living crisis.
Meanwhile, the annual Animal Kindness Index – compiled for the Scottish SPCA, RSPCA and USPCA – also found that 88% of Scottish pet owners believed caring for their animals had become more expensive.
The groups have also highlighted analysis by the Royal College of Psychiatrists, published last year, which found nearly 30% of people felt their mental health had deteriorated during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unveiling of the new service comes just weeks after the Scottish SPCA announced plans to close two of its rescue centres to facilitate a shift to more community-focused services.
Both the SSPCA and the SAMH say they will each train staff to identify both animal welfare and mental health issues so affected parties can be helped at an earlier stage.
They have also pledged to share resources so that people in crisis can be helped to access the support they need, including advice on areas such as veterinary health care and pet behaviour, as well as working together to raise awareness of the connections between human and animal welfare.
SAMH chief executive Billy Watson said: “We would encourage anyone who may be feeling under pressure to reach out and seek support.
“Through this collaboration with the Scottish SPCA, we will be better placed to help more people find the support they need, when they need it, and to give people and their pets the best chance of staying together.”