8 May 2025
Colleagues and clients are being encouraged to celebrate the successes of early career clinicians as nominations for the annual award open.
Nominations have opened for the BVA’s Young Vet of the Year award for 2025.
The prize, which is due to be presented at a ceremony this autumn and is sponsored by Zoetis, is open to all RCVS-registered vets who are in the first eight years of their careers.
Nominations can also be submitted by workers from any veterinary sphere, as well as by members of the public.
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said: “We know how hard all vets work to care for the UK’s animals and to protect both human and animal health and welfare.
“Our young and early career vets deserve to have their incredible work recognised and this award is an opportunity to highlight their compassion, skills and positive contribution to the profession.”
The prize package includes £1,000, a year of free BVA membership and mentoring/engagement opportunities with Zoetis.
Oya Canbas, Zoetis UK vice-president and general manager, said: “Here at Zoetis, we are always so proud to support the Young Vet of the Year award and to help shine a light on the incredible achievements and dedication of early career vets.
“These deserving professionals play a huge part in caring for the health and welfare of the UK’s animals and always go the extra mile to provide the best possible care.
“We look forward to hearing all about the inspiring nominees for this year’s award and to celebrating their successes.”
The winner will be announced at the BVA Awards, which will take place at the association’s London headquarters on 16 October.
Nominations are due to close on 4 August. Entries can be submitted via the award webpage.