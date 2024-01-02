2 Jan
Collin Willson said he was “honoured” to be recognised as colleagues paid tribute to his “pivotal” work in the meat industry.
A prominent Welsh vet has been recognised in the New Year Honours for his “pivotal” work in the meat industry.
Collin Willson, who is currently senior vice-president of the BVA’s Welsh branch, received an OBE for services to animal welfare and veterinary public health in his role with the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
Dr Willson said: “I am honoured that my colleagues have nominated me for this honour.
“It reflects the work of the FSA animal welfare team as well as myself, and this work has been supported by the BVA and Veterinary Public Health Association, of which I am a past-president.
“It reflects the drive of the veterinary profession to improve animal welfare in every part of the food chain.”
BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley also paid tribute to Dr Willson’s work in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
He wrote: “Collin has a long string of achievements, but his work on welfare at slaughter has been pivotal.”
The list published on Friday night (30 December) also included an OBE for Defra’s head of exotic disease policy Gordon Hickman for services to animal health and voluntary service to sport.
The UK’s CVO, Christine Middlemiss, described the award as “hugely well deserved recognition of amazing work” on issues including the avian influenza outbreak.
Elsewhere, a CBE went to outgoing chair of the RSPCA Rene Olivieri, while Michelle Southern, founder and director of the charity Street Paws, was given an OBE.
MBEs have also been awarded to Jacqueline Neilson, chief executive of the South Yorkshire-based Rain Rescue charity, and Unilever executive vice-president Julia Fentem for services to animal welfare and human health respectively.
The publication of the list also follows the recent election of the VMG president Miles Russell to the House of Lords as a cross-bench hereditary peer.
Mr Russell, who holds the title Baron de Clifford, pledged to use the platform to “increase understanding” of the sector and “promote positive change”.