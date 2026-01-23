23 Jan 2026
Olivia Cook announced she would not seek re-election during the first council meeting of 2026.
RCVS council member Olivia Cook, who has announced she is standing down this year. Image: RCVS
The chair of a prominent RCVS committee has announced she will not be seeking re-election to the college’s council later this year.
Olivia Cook, who currently leads the college’s standards committee, revealed her decision during the first council meeting of the new year yesterday (22 January).
She said she was stepping down for professional and personal reasons, adding: “I have been proud to work with all of you. This has been a great joy to me and also an occasional frustration.”
Dr Cook, who was elected to the council four years ago, will remain in post until her term formally ends at the annual Royal College Day ceremony in London in early July, where new council members also take up their roles.
No plans have yet been confirmed for the selection of her successor as standards committee chair, though it is thought an election could take place in March to allow for a transitional period.
Elections for other senior roles, including junior vice-president, are also due to take place at that point.
Meanwhile, would-be candidates for this year’s council and VN council elections have until 5pm next Saturday (31 January), to put themselves forward.
Three RCVS council positions and two VN council seats are due to be contested.