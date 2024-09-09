9 Sept
The BCVA president and Scotland’s chief vet were among recipients of the accolade at the college’s graduation event in Glasgow.
Scotland’s chief vet and a former RCVS president have been awarded honorary fellowships by Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC).
Sheila Voas and Kate Richards, the current BCVA president, were among 10 prominent figures to receive the accolade during the college’s latest graduation ceremony at Bute Hall in Glasgow.
Dr Voas, who has served as Scotland’s CVO since 2012, described the award as an “amazing honour” that reflected the work of many other bodies alongside the Scottish Government.
Dr Voas also urged graduates to “try things out” in their future careers, adding: “In my experience we don’t regret the things we try, but that don’t work.
“Rather, we regret not trying things when we have the chance. View mistakes as learning opportunities – my career is full of them.”
Meanwhile, Dr Richards, who has been a member of the college’s board for the past decade, praised the “exciting” development of its new vet school and said she was “humbled” by the award.
She added: “SRUC has been beside me throughout my career. I have learned, listened, laughed and made lifelong friends along the way.”
Other fellowship recipients included Appolinaire Djikeng, the director general of the International Livestock Research Institute, plus former SRUC student and TV presenter Carole Baxter.
College principal and chief executive Wayne Powell said: “We are absolutely delighted to appoint these extraordinary individuals as honorary fellows of SRUC.
“As SRUC progresses on its mission to become an enterprise university at the heart of the natural economy, their skills and connections will be of key importance in helping us to achieve our strategic goals.
“I look forward to working with each of them as we continue our collaborations moving forwards.”