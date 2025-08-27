27 Aug 2025
More students have applied for, and are being accepted on to, veterinary degree programmes so far this year, according to the university admissions body.
Image: © Siam / Adobe Stock
The number of students being accepted onto UK veterinary science degree courses so far this year is higher than in any of the previous six, new figures suggest.
Data from the university admissions body UCAS has indicated a 5% rise in initial acceptances following this summer’s A-level and higher exam results, compared to 2024.
The total number of applications submitted this year also rose at a similar rate to almost 17,000.
Amid recent concerns about the diversity of students applying to vet school, the current picture does appear to support a senior academic’s recent assessment of the subject’s enduring popularity.
Figures for eight days after the A-level results were released on 14 August showed 2,480 students had been admitted to veterinary science courses so far in 2025, compared to 2,360 at the same point last year.
The 2025 figure was also more than 12% higher than the 2,200 recorded at the same point in 2023 and above the equivalent total for the same point in each year from 2019 onwards.
Meanwhile, the number of applications submitted stood at 16,960 as of 30 June, up by nearly 5.3% from 16,110 last year and 6.8% on the 15,880 submitted in 2023. However, this year’s total was slightly below those recorded in both 2021 and 2022.
The vast majority of this year’s new students are heading to vet school after completing a secondary education tenure that was significantly impacted by COVID.
UCAS chief executive Jo Saxton said: “This year’s students were just 13 when the pandemic hit, and their secondary schooling was turned upside down.
“It’s great to see these applicants securing a university place, seeking more education and investing in their futures.
“I am equally delighted to see how universities across the country have responded to their ambition.”