19 Nov 2025
Tinto Farm Vets now operates sites in Carstairs and Strathaven, serving a growing client base in central Scotland.
Members of the Tinto team.
A South Lanarkshire farm vet has expanded its operation with the opening of a second practice.
Tinto Farm Vets was founded in Carstairs in 2020, named after a local landmark located just outside the village, Tinto Hill.
The practice’s new site has opened in Hamilton Road Industrial Estate in Strathaven, approximately 18 miles to the west.
A member of the XLVets community of independently owned practices, Tinto Farm Vets was founded by surgeons Ross Wilson and Chris McGregor, who met at the University of Glasgow and worked at the same veterinary practice following their graduation in 2013.
The practice works with dairy, beef and sheep farms across a wide area from Glasgow, Edinburgh and Falkirk down to the Ayrshire border.
Mr McGregor said: “Our whole ethos is about providing farmers with a consistent and high level of service and as one of only a few independent practices in central Scotland, where we’re on the ground every day working alongside our farmers.
“We can quickly adapt and make decisions to help them and their businesses. Our farm clients appreciate all this, and it’s a key factor in our success.
“Opening a second site in Strathaven, complete with a pharmacy and offices, makes us much more accessible for lots of our clients who regularly need to collect medications and seek advice from our veterinary team, so it’s immediately proving popular.”
With the opening of the new practice, Tinto Farm Vets has appointed local farm vets Jenna Montgomery and Matt Jackson to its now 11-strong team, which includes 7 surgeons.
Mr Wilson said: “We are delighted to have Matt and Jenna on board because they’re both very experienced and well-known farm vets in the local area, so they’ve immediately hit the ground running.”
He added that XLVets’ support during their launch and the expansion has been “invaluable”.
XLVets chief executive Andrew Curwen said: “Tinto Farm Vets is a superb example of how ambitious independent practices can thrive.
“It’s been a privilege to work with Ross and Chris over the past five years and to see them growing the practice and building their client base is testament to the whole team’s hard work and quality offering.”