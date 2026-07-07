7 Jul 2026
SPVS Veterinary Business Awards 2026 entries now open
The deadline for initial submissions is at 5pm on Friday 9 October.
SPVS 2025 winners Pet People Vets.
Entries are now open for the 2026 SPVS Veterinary Business Excellence Awards.
Open to both members and non-members, the awards celebrate veterinary practices that have demonstrated exceptional performance and innovation in key areas crucial to the profession’s future success.
They will be presented in three categories: Leadership and Management Skills, Team and Self Development and Veterinary Start-ups.
The three category winners will win full day and evening tickets to SPVS Congress 2027 at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole plus overnight accommodation, with the overall winner to be announced at the conference.
Submissions deadline
The deadline for submissions will be 5pm on 9 October, with shortlisted practices then invited to submit a 90-second video in support of their entry.
Amy Owens, veterinary surgeon at overall 2025 winners Pet People, said: “We entered the SPVS Business Excellence Awards to celebrate the culture our team has worked hard to build.
“The awards recognise the people and values behind successful practices, and the process gave us a chance to reflect on our journey and achievements.
“Winning was a fantastic honour and a real boost for the whole team. We’d encourage any practice proud of its culture to enter.”
Full details and entry submission can be made at the SPVS website.