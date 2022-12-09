9 Dec
In this Vet Times Jobs People Match Podcast, Stephanie Sorrell – also known as The Mindful Vet – joins us to talk about her veterinary journey, the challenges she has faced, well-being and issues around burnout.
Stephanie graduated from the RVC and undertook her residency in internal medicine at the University of Edinburgh. She is a European internal medicine specialist and RCVS feline specialist.
Stephanie is the director of Canine and Feline Medicine Consultancy Ltd, through which she provides locum internal medicine and feline medicine cover to private and university-based referral practices. As well as this she is a senior consultant for Virtual Veterinary Specialists, which provides telemedicine advice to practitioners and is part of the FIP advice team.
In addition to her clinical work, she is passionate about improving mental health and well-being for those within the veterinary profession. She has successfully completed a Mental Health Awareness and Wellbeing Diploma as well as Mindfulness Champion training, and is currently working towards becoming a fully accredited mindfulness teacher.
As director of The Mindful Vet, Stephanie provides bespoke internal medicine and feline medicine clinical CPD as well as non-clinical CPD such as well-being, burnout and resilience.
Stephanie has a passion for teaching and has lectured extensively at conferences and CPD events as well as publishing original research papers in journals and textbooks both on clinical and non-clinical CPD topics.
