Some people thrive in a busy veterinary practice where each day brings new adventures, exciting caseloads and new beginnings. Finding your niche will help you explore the dynamics of a veterinary practice that suit you best. Concentrate on things that make your working life a privilege, and take on new, attainable challenges so work can feel like a hobby and not a chore. Challenge yourself and believe in your education, training, and knowledge, and have the goal and determination to succeed.