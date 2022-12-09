9 Dec
Lecturer Claire Morris shares some advice for new vets finding their feet in practice.
Work, sleep, repeat – the life of a veterinarian? It doesn’t have to be.
Practice life can be a mixed bag of emotions on a daily encounter. The feeling of being out of your depth in comparison to your level of experience can be daunting. The workload and type of work can build unrealistic pressures, and the thought of failing expectations can be frustrating.
In veterinary practice, very little is routine – when you have gained a level of comfort in one skill, you will subsequently encounter new aspects of the job that you have never dealt with before. Try to deal with these new challenges in a confident manner; this will help prevent getting overloaded with pressure leading to stress.
Each member of the practice must work as a team to ensure a smooth transition from the admission of the patient, throughout its hospitalisation until discharge. Working together at each stage will help reduce the build-up of anxiety for one individual.
Sometimes, it may be easier to ask that one person who always says yes to do the tasks. However, this is a poor strategy with minimal care for general staff well-being. Delegation across the whole team is a preferred method to spread the workload evenly.
Everyone will deal with issues differently, so try to surround yourself with people who make your work life more fun and less stressful. The strain of added work pressure can be detrimental to health and lifestyle. That one person who always follows instruction and never complains may be working 10 times harder to get the job completed.
Working in the veterinary practice is an exciting place, full of opportunity to excel and specialise in skills.
Make the most of that, seek out what makes you as an individual thrive and become the best you can be; this is a worthwhile and beneficial experience. Developing a skill set is very important in professional progression and personal achievement. Feeling confident and knowing you are providing a high standard of care for your patients is the goal.
With increased years of experience and knowledge, in addition to continued professional development, the pressures of worry and inexperience will ease. Expanding your veterinary career and pushing the boundaries of your skill will have a positive effect.
Some people thrive in a busy veterinary practice where each day brings new adventures, exciting caseloads and new beginnings. Finding your niche will help you explore the dynamics of a veterinary practice that suit you best. Concentrate on things that make your working life a privilege, and take on new, attainable challenges so work can feel like a hobby and not a chore. Challenge yourself and believe in your education, training, and knowledge, and have the goal and determination to succeed.
Enjoying what you do is necessary for good working relationships and a healthy work-life balance. Trust your instincts and try not to get overwhelmed with a multitude of colleagues’ opinions. Take on board the advice and knowledge, but develop your own skill base. Focus on the positives and forget the negatives.
The inspiration for this article was from watching a young, newly qualified veterinary surgeon in practice, where they were struggling with a lack of confidence in their ability.
The truth is they were doing a fantastic job – a highly gifted vet with high levels of expectation of themselves. Through guidance, they eventually developed the confidence to say no to menial tasks when necessary to allow them to focus on the important job in hand.