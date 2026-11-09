9 Nov 2026
Leaders of the Lancashire programme say they are ‘incredibly proud’ after seven members of the inaugural cohort started degree courses.
From left: Anya Patel, Katie Hull and Miranda Wilding are among seven students now studying at the University of Lancashire from the summer school programme.
A group of students who were given their first taste of veterinary training at a summer school have returned to the university which ran the project.
Seven students who took part in the inaugural programme at the University of Lancashire during the summer of 2025 are now enrolled on degree programmes at the Preston campus.
The group accounts for more than a third of the 20 students who took part in the summer school, which the university hosted in collaboration with Medivet & Partners.
Programme lead Morven Webster said: “We are incredibly proud to see members from our inaugural Medivet Summer School cohort joining the school, to begin their careers in veterinary medicine and bioveterinary science.
“Their success is testament to their talent and determination, and we are delighted to have played a part in supporting their journey.
“We look forward to watching them continue to develop into skilled, compassionate veterinary professionals and hope their achievements inspire other young people to believe that a career in veterinary medicine is within their reach.”
Medivet clinical governance and early careers director Rhian Littlehales said the students’ progress was “exactly the kind of success story we hoped this programme would create”.
She added: “Their success demonstrates that there is exceptional talent right across our communities, and when young people are given the right support, guidance and opportunities, they can thrive.”