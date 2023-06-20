This matters because joy isn’t just a nice-to-have concept – the IHI’s research shows Joy in Work is instrumental to safe and effective patient care. When teams experience more joy, their motivation, engagement and productivity all grow, leading to improvements in patient experiences, outcomes and safety – and ultimately lower costs3. In short, a clear clinical and business case exists for taking joy in our work, and camaraderie is at the heart of it. This is good news, because team spirit comes without a price tag, it is potentially long-lasting and the whole team can do something about it.