Matt Guy’s mother died two weeks into his degree course at the University of Bristol, he retook a year and took out another to prioritise mental health during the pandemic, but is now set to start vet work.
As thousands of prospective veterinary students await their exam results, a new graduate hopes his success can help others coping with grief or other mental health issues.
Matt Guy’s life was turned upside down when his mother died two weeks into his degree course at the University of Bristol.
Despite retaking a year and taking a further year out to prioritise his mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, he has now secured a graduate role with a major veterinary company after completing his studies.
He said: “It took seven long, difficult years, but I’m now Dr Guy and it’s finally paying off.
“I want other people who are struggling with grief as well as depression, anxiety or any other mental health issue to know that there is hope in the long run.
“Mental health can be such a barrier, but there are resources you can use. University staff and its mental health services were amazing.
“It’s not about how long it takes. I’m really glad I took the extra time, because it means I’m here and I passed.
“I’d encourage anyone to reach out for help or support – there are always people who care about you and want you around. The possibilities are endless for the future.”
Dr Guy, who grew up in Walsall, collected his degree during a graduation ceremony on 3 August.
He was one of only a few pupils from his school to go to university and headed to Bristol following a gap year working at zoos and veterinary practices across the country.
But after two weeks there, his mother, Alison Reeves-Guy, died following a heart attack.
He said: “It completely took me by surprise and it wrecked my mental health in profound ways.
“It didn’t feel real; I was in a whole new place, doing a course I’d wanted to do for years in a new city with new friends, and then my mum wasn’t there. I lost my family home as we had to sell everything, and I lost the woman who was my rock.”
Although he attended counselling and bereavement groups at the university, Dr Guy experienced further mental health challenges after unearthing childhood trauma and took a year out during the Covid pandemic.
In that period, he accessed further support through the online therapy platform Betterhelp and said: “I feel like I’ve finally come out of the other side and I’m thinking about my future in a different light.”
Dr Guy has now taken up a graduate role with the CVS Group and hopes to specialise in birds and exotic animals in the future.
His senior tutor, Rose Grogono-Thomas, said: “Matt has had a really difficult few years, but he had the awareness and resilience to pull through – and that is something very much worth celebrating.
“Matt is a fantastic communicator and will be a brilliant vet. Everyone at the vet school is very proud of him we wish him the best of luck.”
The celebrations also included the graduation of the first cohort of students to follow Bristol’s Accelerated Graduate Entry programme.
Thirty-seven students, aged between 25 and 46, have graduated from the programme, which was set up in 2019 to allow students who already have degrees in relevant science subjects to complete a veterinary degree in four years rather than the usual five.
The school’s head, Tim Parkin, said: “We are incredibly proud to celebrate the graduation of this first cohort – having watched them grow from day one to become the competent veterinary professionals they are today.
“The success of this first cohort reflects both their commitment and hard work, as well the high quality of teaching delivered by Bristol Veterinary School staff.
“The class have benefited from access to nationally and internationally recognised experts, and unique teaching methods delivered through case-based, tutor-facilitated learning.”