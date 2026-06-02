2 Jun 2026
Event heads to a larger venue this year amid increased demand.
Members of the VetLed and VetSafe teams.
Tickets are now on sale for the 2026 Veterinary Patient Safety Summit.
The event, which will take place at The Studio in Birmingham on 16 October, will adopt the theme “Patient Safety in Action: Being a Champion for Safe Patient Care”.
It is said to offer eight hours of CPD with practical tools, real-world strategies and meaningful conversations that empower veterinary professionals to drive safer care in their own workplaces.
Amid increasing demand for the event, now in its sixth year, the 2026 edition features an expanded format with a larger venue and two dedicated learning spaces.
A collaboration between training provider VetLed and VetSafe, part of the Veterinary Defence Society, the summit is comprised of practical workshops and expert-led discussions for veterinary professionals of all experience levels.
VetSafe vet systems and data analyst Emma Cathcart said: “Seeing this event grow year on year is genuinely inspiring, reflecting the momentum building around veterinary patient safety across the profession.”
VetLed client relationship lead Hannah Godfrey added: “This year’s theme really focuses on patient safety in the real world. It is more than a day of discussing theoretical concepts; we want our delegates to leave feeling inspired, empowered, and equipped.”
Early-bird tickets are available until 15 June; for more information, visit VetLed’s website.