22 Dec 2022
The Titanic Vet Show to take place at the iconic venue in Northern Ireland, with six speakers across two days covering mental health and communication topics.
A CPD event with well-being and communication skills at its heart is being planned for Northern Ireland in May 2023.
The first Titanic Vet Show is planned as a forum for discussing mental health and well-being within the sector, featuring six speakers across the two days, and takes place at the iconic Titanic Belfast in Northern Ireland.
Topics will relate to mental health and communication between vets and their clients, with Q&A sessions planned after each talk.
The event takes place on 5 and 6 May, and will include an exhibition, networking opportunities and a black-tie gala dinner on the evening of 5 May.
All proceeds from the event, which is being hosted by The Vet Service, will go to Vet Support, a voluntary mental health support service for vets in the UK and Ireland.
On the show, Ed Taylor, founder of The Vet Service, said: “We are very excited about The Titanic Vet Show. The mental strain on veterinarians has grown in the past few years and it’s important that we are aware of the risks of burnout and other mental health issues.
“We hope the show will be the first of many giving practical solutions to the mental well-being and client-vet communication challenges we all face working in the industry.”
Further details and ticket information is available from the show’s website.