9 Jun 2023
First CPD conference had focus on mental health and communication when held at Titanic Belfast.
A non-clinical charity fund-raising CPD event at Titanic Belfast will be back in 2024 after raising £3,433.82 for Vet Support.
The Titanic Vet Show was held in May and featured a donation campaign – “What if we all gave £1 for mental health” –in the lead up. All proceeds from the show itself, including donations raised, went to Vet Support, a voluntary mental health support service for vets in the UK and Ireland.
Six expert speakers over the two days covered topics on mental health and well-being, as well as communications with vets and clients.
Six hours of CPD and the equivalent for Ireland was available, and it featured an exhibition and black-tie gala dinner.
Ed Taylor – director of The Vet Service, which organised the event – said: “We are thrilled with the success of The Titanic Vet Show and our donation campaign. It’s heartening to see the veterinary community come together to support mental health in the industry.
“The mental strain on veterinarians has grown in recent years, and it’s vital that we’re aware of the risks of burnout and other mental health issues. We hope this event will be the first of many, providing practical solutions to both the mental well-being and client-vet communication challenges we all face working in the industry. Thank you to everyone who pledged their support, whether by attending the event or donating £1.”