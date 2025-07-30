30 Jul 2025
Colleagues hail surgeon’s “huge contribution” to the veterinary profession and instrumental as BVA and SPVS leader.
Former RCVS president Neal King who died last week.
Leading veterinary bodies have paid tribute to former RCVS, BVA and SPVS president Neal King, who died last week, aged 85.
Mr King served as BVA president in 1982-83 and presided over SPVS in 1986-87, before leading the college in 1994-95.
RCVS president Tim Parkin said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Neal King, who made a huge contribution to the RCVS, and the profession as a whole, during the course of his veterinary career.
“Neal showed unwavering dedication and commitment to improving the standards of veterinary care, putting animal welfare at the heart of everything he did.
“During his tenure as president, he steered the college through complex issues, providing astute leadership and guidance, while always showing diplomacy and compassion.
“Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.”
BVA president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the association was “deeply saddened by Neal’s passing” and that “throughout his distinguished career, he was a tireless advocate for animal welfare, exemplified by his role in establishing the Animal Welfare Foundation”.
She said that serving as president of three of the UK veterinary profession’s major bodies highlighted “the high esteem in which his colleagues held him”.
She added: “A valued friend to many, he will be sorely missed but his compassion, dedication and leadership have left a lasting legacy. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this sad and difficult time.”
Born in 1939, Mr King graduated from Bristol University in 1963. After beginning his career as a general cattle and companion animal vet, he developed a small animal practice before becoming a senior partner at a mixed practice near Bristol.
In 1967, he became a founding partner of one of the country’s first vet hospitals, Golden Valley Veterinary Hospital in Somerset.
In a post on its Facebook page, Golden Valley Vets director Cery Lawson-Tancred praised his “forward thinking approach” to offering best practice veterinary care and said her practice is “sending our sincere condolences to the King family.”
During his time as SPVS president, Mr King worked to develop practice management-based CPD and helped to organise the SPVS Student Seminar and Snowscene, a novel initiative that combined CPD with skiing.
A SPVS spokesperson said the group was “sorry” to hear of his death, adding: “He dedicated a large amount of his time to the profession that he cared about over the years, with work for SPVS, BVA and RCVS and ultimately one of the rare vets who became president of all three.”
The RCVS also praised the “instrumental” role he played as president in relocating its headquarters from Belgrave Square to Belgravia House on Horseferry Road in 1995.
The following year he helped to develop the college’s Guide to Professional Conduct, and he also served as chair of its Deregulation Working Party.
Mr King was awarded an honorary fellowship in 2000 for special eminence in and services rendered to veterinary science.
A funeral service for Mr King will be held in Manaton, Devon, on Friday 1 August; further details can be found at a tribute page set up by Mr King’s family.