3 Apr
Former BVA and BCVA leader hailed as one of the “true greats” of the veterinary profession as news of his death is confirmed.
The veterinary profession has united in mourning for the former BVA and BCVA president Carl Padgett, who has died aged 57.
Colleagues and friends described him as “an inspiration” and one of the profession’s “true greats” as tributes flowed in online after the news of his death was confirmed on Friday.
Mr Padgett, known as Padge, graduated from the University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine in 1989 and was a partner at Bay Vets in Lancashire for many years.
Having initially acted as its BVA representative, he was appointed BCVA honorary secretary in 2000, remaining in the post for six years, before serving as its president in 2007-08.
The current BCVA president, Colin Mason, said: “Carl Padgett was a cherished friend to many, a supportive colleague and an invaluable leader in the veterinary profession.
“His passing has left us deeply saddened, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to all those whose lives he touched.”
Meanwhile, in a statement on its website, the BVA said it was “extremely saddened” by Mr Padgett’s death and described him as an “inspiration” during his term as its president in 2011-12.
The statement continued: “[Mr Padgett] had a zest for life and always made time for others. Combined with his knowledge, talent and leadership, he was widely respected and loved within the profession. His loss will be keenly felt, and he will be greatly missed.
“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”
The current BVA president, Malcolm Morley, tweeted: “Such sad news to lose a remarkable member of our profession far too young. Padge was a friend, inspiration and support to so many vets.”
The UK’s CVO, Christine Middlemiss, was also among the many to pay warm tribute to Mr Padgett on social media.
Both former Glasgow students, she offered “deepest heartfelt sympathy” to his family in a social media post.
Dr Middlemiss wrote: “He has given a huge amount to the profession all along – friendship, leadership and fun. We will miss him.”
Former BCVA president David Barrett said Mr Padgett was among the “true greats of our generation” in the veterinary profession, adding: “His passion and love for his work, and desire to help others, was an inspiration.”