14 Sept
Fiona Hughes, who died from cancer aged 51, was described as a huge inspiration and a joy to be with by colleagues at the Winsford Veterinary Surgery branch she managed.
Colleagues have paid tributes to dedicated and much-loved Cheshire vet who died from cancer aged 51.
Fiona Hughes was described in a statement as “the heart and soul” of Winsford Veterinary Surgery, where she was the branch manager, as well as a huge inspiration and joy to be with by her colleagues.
Mrs Hughes died from breast cancer over the August bank holiday weekend at St Luke’s (Cheshire) Hospice in Winsford, leaving a husband, Will and wider family.
A 1995 University of Glasgow School of Veterinary Medicine graduate, Mrs Hughes spent much of her career with Willows Veterinary Group, first working at Beech House Vets in Warrington.
From 1999, she went on to lead the team at Winsford Vets and is credited with playing a key role in its success, overseeing a surgery expansion and relocation to its current site in High Street in 2014.
She remained in isolation during the COVID pandemic and lockdowns due to her ongoing treatment for breast cancer, but was the first to volunteer to answer clinical support phone lines, carrying out remote consultations and constantly checking on her team.
Lin Burke, group practice manager for the Willows Veterinary Group, said: “Fiona was a highly skilled, hard-working, and dedicated vet who went above and beyond to provide the best possible care for her patients.
“She was an outstanding role model who was always ready to support junior colleagues, and will be remembered for her compassion, selflessness, positivity and strong work ethic. She was the kind of vet who lived and breathed her work, and always said that if you cut her in half, she would have Willows running through her.
“Fi was also a great friend to so many and will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with her husband Will, father and brother, as well as her wider family at this very difficult time.”
As well as her work, Mrs Hughes, who lived in Hartford near Northwich, had a love for animals – in particular her pet Chihuahuas – and was kept busy with her work with the church and amateur dramatics.
Her family asked for any donations made in her memory to go to St Luke’s Hospice in Winsford, with her funeral due to take place on Monday 18 September at 2pm at St John’s Church in Hartford, followed by a celebration of her life in the church hall. Anyone who knew her is welcome.