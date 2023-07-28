28 Jul
Emma Milne to receive the WSAVA’s Award for Companion Animal Welfare at its congress in September.
A UK vet, author and welfare campaigner is to receive the WSAVA’s Award for Companion Animal Welfare at its annual congress this autumn.
Emma Milne was left stunned by the honour, which she is now set to receive at the gathering in Lisbon in September.
She said: “I had no idea I’d even been nominated for this incredible award. I had to read the email three times before I believed what I was seeing.”
Dr Milne continued: “I work alongside people who I feel are absolute giants in animal welfare and ethics, so to be awarded this myself is indescribable.
“I can’t thank those who nominated me enough or get close to expressing verbally just how much it means to me. It is things like this that, on the low days, keep me fired up to continue what has become my life’s work.”
A 1996 Bristol graduate, Dr Milne became a familiar face to millions through her role in the BBC series Vets In Practice.
But in recent years, she has become better known as a writer and campaigner on welfare issues – particularly as founder of the online Vets Against Brachycephalism campaign. She became an RCVS fellow two years ago.
Cheryl Good, a member of the WSAVA’s Animal Wellness and Welfare Committee, said Dr Milne personified the integration of welfare considerations in veterinary medicine.
Dr Good added: “Her advocacy on the welfare issues associated with selecting for brachycephaly and extreme conformation has had international impacts on countless numbers of animals.
“Her impact on the community is felt globally as she inspires future and current veterinarians – and the public – with her many speaking engagements and written works.
“Dr Milne’s authorship of children’s books and national media appearances demonstrate her creativity and determination to reach new audiences, and magnify her impact.”
The WSAVA Congress takes place from 27 to 29 September.