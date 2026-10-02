2 Oct 2026
Workshop is part of the ongoing VetCLIN AMR initiative that seeks to strengthen AMR surveillance and diagnostics.
Image: Finn Pathologists, Norfolk.
The University of Liverpool will host an antimicrobial and diagnostic stewardship workshop as part of an ongoing UK‑wide antimicrobial resistance (AMR) surveillance project.
The workshop, aimed at small animal and equine clinical microbiology laboratories, is part of the VetCLIN AMR initiative, which seeks to combine lab expertise with large-scale data surveillance to enhance understanding of AMR.
The full-day event will take place in Liverpool on 11 November, with registration available on the university’s website.
Dorina Timofte, professor in veterinary clinical microbiology at the University of Liverpool, said: “The VetCLIN AMR project has focused on improving the detection, interpretation and reporting of complex resistance mechanisms. To address this challenge, VetCLIN AMR is working closely with veterinary diagnostic laboratories to enhance AMR detection through targeted training.
“Together, these collaborations strengthen national AMR surveillance capacity, promote harmonised diagnostic approaches, and support more effective antimicrobial stewardship across the veterinary sector.”
Veterinary group CVS said it has completed the first phase of its involvement in the project.
In the initial data-sharing phase, CVS said it has shared thousands of anonymised bacterial culture and susceptibility testing results, along with species information, sample details and any unusual or notable resistance patterns.
At the university’s request, the group said it had also sent around 300 E. coli isolates, along with hundreds of additional bacterial isolates across small animal, equine and farm animal cases.
Gareth Weaver, head of microbiology at CVS Axiom Labs, said: “CVS’ involvement reflects our wider commitment to antimicrobial stewardship, responsible prescribing and a one health approach to clinical improvement.
“By contributing meaningfully to the development of harmonised national AMR surveillance, CVS is helping ensure that vets across the UK have access to clearer, more reliable diagnostic information and that emerging resistance threats can be recognised and addressed sooner.
“The project has also highlighted the value of collaborative working across academic, private and government sectors.
“Access to specialist expertise and shared learning has strengthened diagnostic capabilities within CVS Labs and supported the refinement of internal methodologies that would be difficult to achieve in isolation.”
Prof Timofte added: “Research at the University of Liverpool relies on the invaluable participation of veterinary practices and diagnostic laboratories, including CVS.
“Their continued support enables the generation of large-scale data that strengthens national AMR surveillance and drives the harmonisation of diagnostic practices for bacterial culture and antimicrobial susceptibility testing.”