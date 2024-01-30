If those in charge of mentoring the younger vets within the profession hold the belief that new graduates are unable to handle stress and have poor mental health, they may unknowingly contribute to that very outcome through a series of behaviours and decisions that reflect their low expectations. One remedy to this issue would be to try to convince the mentors that not all recent graduates feel this way; however, if the narrative exists within the profession, our human brain will invariably be hard-wired to a default belief that new vets are unable to handle stress and have poor mental health.