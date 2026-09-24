24 Sept 2026
'Beyond: Leading Vet Care into Conscious Evolution' theme spans two-day event featuring workshops and practical sessions
Vicky Robinson with Jo Oakden, from Vetlife, hosting the Vetlife auction.
The event explored why the future demands more than optimisation alone amid artificial intelligence, workforce shifts, financial pressures and evolving client expectations.
A raffle and auction also raised £22,370 for Vetlife, which had a complimentary stand alongside 61 other exhibitors at the event.
Vet Dynamics director Alan Robinson said: “‘Inspiring’ is the word that came through again and again in delegate feedback, and it’s the word I’d use to describe this years’ conference too.
“It was brilliant to see so many passionate people willing to challenge their thinking, share practical ideas, collaborate openly, and build genuine connections.
“You could feel the trust and respect in the room, and that made it easier for people to ask questions, learn from each other, and enjoy being together. Those conversations don’t stop when everyone heads home and for me, that’s where the real value starts.”
Next year’s event will take place at De Vere Cotswold Water Park from 16-18 September. More information can be found at the conference’s website.