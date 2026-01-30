30 Jan 2026
Among the highlights of Ellie Lederer’s appearance on the show will be a face-off with gladiator Sabre on Duel.
Image: BBC
A vet is swapping scrubs for spandex this weekend as she competes in BBC smash-hit Gladiators.
Elspeth “Ellie” Lederer, an orthopaedic surgeon at Eastcott Veterinary Referrals in Swindon, will compete in heat three of the revived Saturday night TV show’s third season, airing tomorrow night (31 January) at 5:45pm on BBC One.
The RCVS and European specialist in small animal surgery will contend with a very different type of feline to the ones she’s used to when she takes on the fearsome gladiator Sabre in the iconic game Duel, as she bids to secure a place in the competition’s quarter-finals.
In a post on social media, the vet wrote: “I hope that I can do Team Vet proud or at least provide some entertainment.”
She added: “Massive thanks to all the team at Eastcott Referrals for allowing me to take some leave to make my childhood dreams come true.”