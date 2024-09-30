30 Sept
A prominent member of the association’s council has been honoured for her work on the body, while two scholarship grants have been given to young researchers.
A Merseyside-based vet has been presented with a major award in recognition of her work on the BVA’s council.
Kate Higgins received the group’s Council Impact Award, the Bleby Cup, during the BVA Day event held at its London headquarters on Thursday 26 September.
Dr Higgins, who has played a leading role in shaping the association’s approach to the current Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation, said she was “surprised and humbled” by the recognition.
Dr Higgins said: “I enjoy every minute of being on council – it’s incredible working with a group of people who are all so dedicated to serving our wonderful profession.
“The CMA investigation is probably one of the most important issues facing our sector at the moment, so I’m grateful to have been able to contribute to the working group and I’ve every hope that our responses and advice will continue to be of benefit in the coming months.”
Meanwhile, the Harry Steele-Bodger Memorial Travel Scholarship was awarded to University of Liverpool student Natasha Tredgold to support her research in the Philippines.
Ms Tredgold is planning to travel to the Talarak Foundation’s conservation breeding centre to examine the effects of radio telemetry harness attachments on the endangered Negros bleeding-heart dove.
She said: “I’m incredibly grateful that I have been awarded the 2024 scholarship. It is a massive help towards my project, and I am delighted to be offered the opportunity to develop my interest in wildlife medicine and the animal welfare of veterinary interventions.”
Trustees also awarded a second, smaller scholarship grant to University of Cambridge graduate Sinthu Devkumar, who is researching one health approaches to the evaluation of disaster risk reduction strategies in Japan.