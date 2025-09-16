16 Sept 2025
Although he has spent most of his career in small animal practice, it was life on the farm that first inspired Jerry Moloney’s veterinary path.
Jerry Moloney has marked half a century in vet practice.
An Essex-based vet who is celebrating 50 years in practice has told how his career was inspired by a single calf.
Jerry Moloney marked the occasion with colleagues from Moloney Veterinary Clinics, where he is clinical director, and his sister Denise, who is also a vet.
But while he has spent much of his career in small animal practice, it was life on the farm and a night nursing a sick calf that persuaded him to become a vet.
He said: “After a night of high emotion and determination, the calf lived and the rest of my career is history.
“I’ve enjoyed my career so much that the time has gone in a flash and my first days in veterinary practice seem like they were yesterday.”
Originally from County Kildare, Dr Moloney registered with the RCVS in 1975 and has been based in Essex since 1988.
His practice, now owned by VetPartners, operates two sites in Great Dunmow and Takeley, close to Stansted Airport.
But while there have been many memorable cases, including a catfish that swallowed a stone that had to be surgically removed before it could swim again, Dr Moloney – who is also planning a charity cycling challenge to mark his milestone – cited the human connections as a key factor in his enduring passion for the profession.
He said: “I became a vet to help animals, but it’s people that have kept me in the profession for so long and I have amazing clients and colleagues.
“It’s been particularly rewarding to have mentored young vets and nurses and watched them progress in their careers.
“They have then been able to inspire and teach me and I’ve never lost the excitement of learning something new from colleagues.”