17 Oct 2025
Sarah Webster and her competitors will attempt to complete as many laps of a 1,500-metre track as possible in 24 hours.
Sarah Webster.
An east Sussex vet will be targeting a world record this weekend when she represents Team GB in a gruelling 24-hour race.
Sarah Webster, of Meridian Vets in Peacehaven, will be aiming to run as far as she can in a day at the International Association of Ultra Runners 24-Hour World Championship, held in Albi, France.
Mrs Webster is hoping to break the 270.363-kilometre (168-mile) women’s world record during the race, which starts at 10am on Saturday 18 October and concludes at the same time on Sunday.
She holds the British 24-hour track record of 243.2 km and also holds the British 100 km and 100-mile records.
The surgeon won bronze medals in the 50 km and 100 km world championships held in India earlier this year, and despite suffering a dislocated shoulder in a fall while training, she is targeting another podium finish.
She said: “I feel I will be one of the underdogs in the competition, but I would love to achieve a podium place and breaking the world record would be the icing on the cake.
“The shoulder injury hasn’t helped, but I’ve factored in that I could include some periods of walking and still have a chance of breaking the record”.
The women’s individual world record has been broken at each of the last three world championships.
Mrs Webster started running 11 years ago and has built up to running longer distances progressing past half and full marathons, racking up around 120 miles per week in training.
She added: “My colleagues and clients at Meridian Vets have all been very supportive and it would be great if I could bring back a medal to show everyone”.