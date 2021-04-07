7 Apr
The Facebook group offers support to those in the profession affected by pregnancy loss, infertility, stillbirth and infant loss.
A vet who suffered the tragic loss of her baby has been shattering the silence around the “taboo” topics of miscarriage and infertility in the profession.
Nat Scroggie was overjoyed on discovering she was pregnant, but months later – in April 2018 – was left devastated when she miscarried.
The sorrow was compounded by Miss Scroggie having to decide how to tell colleagues on her return to work, and the fact she had to perform emotive tasks, such as euthanasia, when she was not mentally ready.
However, Miss Scroggie summoned the strength and courage to speak publicly about her loss – and it led to the Vet Miscarriage, Infertility, Neonatal Death and Stillbirth (MINDS) Group, which she created in 2019 alongside fellow vet Emily Gregson.
The private Facebook forum enables veterinary professionals affected by pregnancy loss, infertility, stillbirth and infant loss to access support, find empathy and build friendships with those who have not only been in similar situations, but understand the unique challenges of coping with loss while working in the profession.
Such challenges include the fact that – by the very nature of the job, and for health and safety reasons – female employees should tell their employer about their pregnancy during the early stages, making it all the more heartbreaking and public if tragedy strikes.
Other issues include working in a high-pressure environment, and having to conduct euthanasia and reproduction work – all of which can bring emotions bubbling to the surface.
Speaking when the forum launched, Miss Scroggie said: “Sharing my story showed me there are huge numbers of people in the profession affected by this – but so many don’t feel able to talk about it, meaning they grieve in silence.”
One in four women lose a baby during pregnancy and birth1 – but as a young, fit woman, Miss Scroggie didn’t think she would be one of them.
Miss Scroggie said: “My pregnancy was unplanned, and it just didn’t occur to me that the world would give me something which we grew to love and take it away again.
“Losing a baby is a very lonely place to be. It’s taboo. There’s this 12-week rule that we shouldn’t tell people about a pregnancy in case something ‘goes wrong’, which, in itself, implies that loss is something we shouldn’t talk about. But if something does go wrong, that’s exactly when we need the most support.
“It took me a long time to realise I didn’t have to cope on my own, and I’d like others to understand that earlier. I think it would make a big difference to their recovery.”
Miss Scroggie said she believes people often avoid talking about the topic with those affected by child loss or infertility – not out of unkindness, but because they don’t know what to say.
She advises: “Remember, you don’t need to find the perfect words; just acknowledging the loss means a huge amount.
“A simple ‘I’m sorry’ is a good start – and if you feel able, ask if there’s anything you can do to help.”
To spark conversation in the wider community, Miss Scroggie created the Vet MINDS badge, which individuals can wear to show solidarity and signify they’re comfortable talking about the topic. Originally designed for Baby Loss Awareness Week 2019, they were embraced by the profession – with many vowing to wear them year-round.
Miss Scroggie said: “Every time there’s a conversation about infertility or baby loss, be it privately or publicly, the ripples make a change.
“We can’t do anything about pregnancy loss, but we can do something about how our future colleagues experience it. Of course, it will still be really hard, but we hope the legacy of Vet MINDS may make it a tiny bit easier.”
For more information about Vet MINDS, email hello@vetminds.co.uk or join the Facebook group.