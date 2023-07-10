10 Jul
Emma Laws is now set to lead London Vet Specialists’ planned move into new premises next year as part of her remit to grow its operations.
A vet who has overcome being paralysed in her left arm to take up a new hospital director role is now set to lead its relocation plans.
Emma Laws says she hopes to lead renewed growth of the London Vet Specialists (LVS) operation at its current Belsize Park home and beyond.
She said: “I am really looking forward to getting back into a clinical hospital setting.
“We have exciting plans underway, which involve moving to a larger state-of-the-art site in 2024, and I look forward to sharing more details of this in the coming months.”
Dr Laws’ appointment comes three years after she was diagnosed with brachial plexus neuritis, a rare autoimmune condition, which can cause paralysis in an affected arm or shoulder.
Now fully recovered, the University of Bristol graduate, who is also an RCVS and European specialist in veterinary neurology and neurosurgery, has spent the past two years working in the medical and business development teams of LVS’ owner, Linneaus.
She said: “Mentally, it has been a very challenging time. The sudden paralysis was a big shock and I didn’t know what the future looked like for me.
“I could no longer carry out surgery and the neuropathic pain was also a very limiting factor in me continuing to do my job.
“I am incredibly grateful that my recovery allows me to work as neurologist again, which I now hope to incorporate into my role at LVS.”