24 Sept 2025
Examples of milestone photo submissions include a first calf birth and a family-run clinic being passed from father to son.
Vets and vet students across the UK and Europe have been invited to enter a photo contest as part of the Federation of Veterinarians of Europe’s (FVE) 50th anniversary celebrations.
The contest, “Veterinary Anniversaries – Moments Worth Celebrating”, invites vets and students to share their memorable moments from this year, such as a colleague’s birthday, graduation, or a photo capturing a bond between vet and patient.
Entrants, who do not need to be practitioners, have until the end of the day on Wednesday 1 October to make their submissions.
FVE executive director Nancy De Briyne said: “The theme ‘Veterinary Anniversaries – Moments Worth Celebrating’ allows us to reflect not only on FVE’s history but also on the many milestones that veterinarians have lived, are living, and will continue to live.
“Through this contest, we want to honour the veterinary profession by celebrating every moment – big or small – that becomes part of a veterinarian’s story.”
To submit a photo or find out more information about the contest’s rules and requirements, click here.
The FVE is an umbrella body for vet associations from 38 countries across Europe.
Its half-century also coincides with several notable anniversaries of organisations within its remit, including the Union of European Veterinary Practitioners (UEVP, 55th), European Veterinarians in Education, Research and Industry (20th) and the European Association of State Veterinary Officers (45th).
The UEVP – which represents 28 member countries and five European federations – has also released an app to coincide with its 55th anniversary.
As well as news on veterinary medicine and animal health filtered by the user’s preference, the app also provides access to key resources such as guidelines, official documents and regulations, and a calendar tracking vet conferences and workshops.