14 Aug 2025
The practice and the club both hailed their ‘shared family and community values’ after striking the deal.
Left to right is Pottermus, Matt Humphrey, Dan Walklate and Pottermiss
The vet group’s logo has been emblazoned across the front of the Championship side’s shirts as part of the hippos’ full Stoke kit.
Matt Humphrey, clinical director at the Longton practice, said: “Stoke City Football Club is a huge part of the local community with strong family values, and these are important qualities at Harrison Family Vets as well.
“Both Pottermus and Pottermiss are a big part of this ethos and although we’re more used to looking after family pets than hippos, when the opportunity came up to put our name on their shirts, we couldn’t resist.”
As well as entertaining the crowd at every Stoke home game at the bet365 Stadium, the mascots also engage with the local community, meeting people across the city and interacting with young fans during school visits.
The Potters’ head of partnerships, Steve Forrest, thanked the vet practice “for their brilliant support,” adding: “It’s been clear from the very beginning of our conversations that we have shared family and community values, so we feel that this opportunity is a perfect fit.
“We look forward to activating our sponsorship with supporters on match days and beyond very soon.”
Harrison Family Vets opened its Longton practice – the group’s eighth since opening its first in Reading in 2021 – at the Anchor Road Retail Park in March.
The Longton practice recently donated specialist pet breathing equipment to firefighters in Staffordshire to help them assist animals suffering from smoke inhalation.