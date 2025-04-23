23 Apr 2025
John Goacher, who co-owns independent A+G Vets in Bonnybridge in Falkirk, is taking part in the world-famous race to raise thousands for the charity.
John Goacher out training with dog Jessie.
Vet John Goacher is making his final preparations ahead of a fund-raising run around the streets of the capital this Sunday (27 April).
Mr Goacher, who co-owns independent A+G Vets in Bonnybridge, Falkirk, with wife Ashley, is taking on the London Marathon and is aiming to reach a target of at least £3,000 for animal charity Blue Cross.
He said: “We regularly use the Blue Cross and often point our clients in their direction.”
He added: “I have been very privileged to be asked to run for them in the London Marathon this year and so far my training is going very well and the fund-raising is going really well.
“I have surpassed the £2,000 minimum fund-raising needed, but it would be amazing for me to be able to reach at least £3,000.”
Anyone wanting to add to Mr Goacher’s efforts can tap here for the fund-raising page or scan the QR code.