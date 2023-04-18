18 Apr
Anna Threlfall has already exceeded her aim to raise £1,000 for Vetlife – even before she sets out on the 26-mile course this weekend.
A senior Hertfordshire vet is taking on the challenge of the London Marathon this weekend to raise vital funds for Vetlife.
Anna Threlfall, head of internal medicine at Davies Veterinary Specialists in Hitchin, has already exceeded her initial £1,000 target – even before she reaches the starting line this Sunday 23 April.
She said: “Vetlife is literally a lifeline for many people in the veterinary profession, but so many do not realise it even exists, let alone the work it does.
“I’ve decided to run the London Marathon for Vetlife to raise awareness for the charity both within and outside the profession, as well as hopefully raise some money for them.”
An online fund-raising page has already raised more than £1,250 for the charity, which provides vital emotional and financial support.
Dr Threlfall has worked at the Davies practice for eight years and took up her current position there last year.
She added: “My training has been a bit challenging due to a few niggling injuries, but I’m still aiming to complete it in under four hours and I’m very proud to be raising money for the veterinary community.”
Donations can be made on Dr Threlfall’s JustGiving page.