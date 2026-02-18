18 Feb 2026
Three institutions are facing legal action over the delivery of veterinary degree courses during the pandemic.
Three universities are facing legal action over allegations that veterinary students did not receive the education they paid for during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials from the universities of Bristol, Liverpool and Nottingham have so far remained silent after they were named among 36 institutions that are subject to the fresh claim.
But legal representatives of the Student Group Claim organisation say around 200 people have already joined the action in connection with the three institutions’ veterinary degrees, while others can still do so.
The group alleges universities “breached their contracts” by cancelling in-person teaching, moving classes online and restricting access to facilities including libraries.
Its website also claimed that the issues related to both the virus and industrial action and in some cases had pre-dated the pandemic occurring “from 2018 onwards”
Asserson, one of two law firms bringing the claim, said there were already over 100 veterinary claimants between Liverpool and Nottingham and “around 80” more connected to Bristol.
It added that “any student enrolled on any taught course in the affected years can participate” in the action.
Both the University of Nottingham and the Veterinary Schools Council, which represents schools in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, have refused to comment on the case, while Bristol and Liverpool had so far not responded to requests.
Meanwhile, the RCVS, which enforces veterinary education standards and suspended its EMS requirements ahead of the initial lockdown in March 2020 before introducing temporary rules, said no concerns had been raised with the organisation.
But Universities UK, which represents more than 140 higher education providers across the country, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic threw two years of unprecedented challenge at universities and their students.
“Institutions – like other sectors – followed government guidance to adapt to a fast-changing situation.
“During some periods of lockdown, universities were not permitted to offer in-person teaching as usual and instead they adjusted quickly and creatively to allow students to complete their degrees.”
The new action follows the announcement of a confidential settlement in a separate case brought by the Student Group Claim against University College London (UCL), which had been expected to come to court in the coming weeks.
UCL stressed it had not admitted any liability and claimed the settlement meant the case “could be resolved amicably and without further expense”.
But Adam Zoubir, a partner with Harcus Parker solicitors which jointly represents the claimants alongside Asserson, said he was “delighted that this settlement provides a resolution for our clients”.
He added: “We continue to represent tens of thousands of students who were at other universities during COVID.”
Some media reports have suggested that more than 170,000 students are part of the latest action.