The thing is, we remember every patient we save and every patient we lose. They stay with us. Our hearts and lives are so invested in this job, more than the clients probably realise. They only see a very small part of what we do, and often have very little idea of what our job actually entails. That’s not entirely their fault; I feel it’s not publicised enough – all they see in the media is the “happy” side, and nothing of the blood, sweat and tears that go on behind the scenes.