19 Jun
Navaratnam Partheeban has led the figures from the veterinary and animal welfare sectors recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.
A leading advocate for diversity in the veterinary profession says he is “humbled” to have been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours.
Vet Navaratnam Partheeban, the co-founder of the British Veterinary Ethnicity and Diversity Society, was awarded an OBE for services to inclusion in the list published on Friday night.
The award was met with delight across the sector, with many leading figures offering their congratulations after Dr Partheeban gave his own reaction on social media.
He wrote: “Really humbled and amazed to have been awarded an OBE today in the King’s Birthday Honours list.
“I am so grateful to everyone, especially my wife, who has supported my journey and given me the strength to try to create a positive impact for all around.”
OBEs have also been awarded to John Millward, the VMD’s head of enforcement and inspections, and World Horse Welfare chief executive Roly Owers.
Dr Owers, who has led the charity for the past 15 years, said: “It is a privilege to be entrusted with leading the work of World Horse Welfare, and I am hugely thankful to my team and my family as this is as much for them as for me.
“What I find inspiring is that recognition at this level demonstrates the continued relevance of horses to society and the part we all play in protecting their welfare for future generations.”
Elsewhere, there was an MBE for Claire Bessant, the former chief executive of International Cat Care, while British Empire Medals (BEM) were awarded to Victoria Golding, a wildlife rehabilitator with the Kent Wildlife Trust, and Marion Micklewright, the co-founder of Shropshire Cat Rescue.